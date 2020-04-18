Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran addresses media from the front steps of council chambers on March 23. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna Chamber to host virtual speaker series with mayor

Mayor Colin Basran is the featured speaker at noon on Wednesday April 22

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is continuing to offer virtual events as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Our staff are moving as many events online as possible,” said executive director Dan Rogers, in what is now week two of virtual workshops, webinars, roundtables and its Okanagan School of Business Speaker Series. “The chamber is taking online registrations through our website, and for now, all events are free to join.”

Next week, one of those online conferences will feature Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.

At noon on April 22, the mayor will peak to efforts taking place across the city to maintain economic viability – including recent council directives to staff to temporarily change a number of financial practices.

The Okanagan School of Business remains firmly in place as the series sponsor for 2020 and has just renewed its support for the 2021 year.

“We’re delighted to continue this valuable program with the chamber,” says Dr. Barry McGillivray, associate dean of Okanagan College’s Okanagan School of Business. “We’ve worked with the chamber for a number of years, and the relationship is one which we value highly, and which gives important exposure to our students and our programs, and allows our students access to a wide range of influential speakers.”

Steve Harvey of Business Finders Canada will introduce Mayor Basran in advance of his remarks.

Pre-registration for this event is available at kelownachamber.org/events.

