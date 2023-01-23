Kelowna charity offering accessible counselling to fend off winter blues

Third Space Charity is offering up to seven sessions with their masters level practicum interns

Third Space Charity is offering help with accessible and supportive care counselling for young adults suffering from seasonal affective disorder (SAD) as the gloomy weather continues into February.

Approximately two to three per cent of Canadians experience SAD, with a further 15 per cent experiencing a milder form of the disorder.

Some telltale signs include low energy, trouble concentrating, appetite changes and loss of interest in activities.

Third Space’s supportive care counselling for adults aged 18-29 is under a ‘pay what you can’ model, meaning if you do not have the funds to pay the charity, you don’t have to.

“We’re really excited to be working with our largest cohort of master’s level, practicum interns ever right now, and this group of incredible, counsellors-in-training needs clients,” said executive director Karen Mason.

As part of the program, Third Space is offering clients up to seven sessions of supportive care counselling, either online or in person.

“We’re committed to providing an inclusive and safe space for our clients to process thoughts and emotions,” added Mason.

To apply for the counselling, click here.

To learn more, you can visit thirdspacecanada.org

