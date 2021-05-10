Bentley Martin (left), Graelynn Roche, and Paisleigh Martin (right) sell iced tea on Sunday, May 9, 2021. (Lindsey Roche/Contributed)

Kelowna children raise money for hospital with iced tea stand

Three children in Glenmore set up an iced tea stand to raise money for Kelowna General Hospital

Three little Kelowna residents raised money for Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) with their fresh iced tea stand this weekend.

On Sunday, five-year-old Graelynn Roche, six-year-old Bentley Martin and three-year-old Paisleigh Martin set up a stand at the corner of Mountain Avenue and Kennedy Street in Glenmore to serve fresh iced tea to anyone passing by for $1 per cup. They started at 12 p.m. and were busy serving cups full of sweetness until 4 p.m.

Mom, Lindsey Roche sat by supervising while enjoying a drink of her own — a Mother’s Day mimosa.

“My daughter just wanted to have an iced tea stand, I don’t know where she came up with it,” Roche laughed as she told the Capital News.

The trio raised around $78 with the support from the Glenmore community which will go toward KGH’s neonatal intensive care unit, a cause that is close to the family’s heart.

“Graelynn asked to donate it to babies. Her sister, Prescott, was born at 32 weeks and weighed 3 lbs and is now a thriving 13 lbs at seven months. Big sister is proud,” Roche explained.

Roche said Graelynn was grateful to the nurses at KGH for allowing her to facetime her baby sister often after she was born in September, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Graelynn was unable to visit mom and Prescott in the hospital.

The three children will split the other half of their iced tea earnings, which will go straight into their savings.

Mom says they hope to do another iced tea stand soon, so if you’re in the Glenmore area, keep your eye out for it.

