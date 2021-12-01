(Photo: Pexels)

Kelowna city council approves amended bylaw to accommodate new Okanagan College residence

The new residence will add 216 beds on campus

Kelowna City Council unanimously agreed to amend a bylaw to increase the maximum building height at Okanagan College from three storeys to six storeys, allowing the college to build a new student residence on campus.

The bylaw comes after the B.C. government announced a student housing initiative in 2019 that would add 216 beds to Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus. The amendment would also allow future development of six-storey buildings across the entire campus, giving the college the liberty to add larger facilities and amenities.

“This bylaw amendment is important to the college and the city. Housing is a critical issue here and the amended bylaw will support growth on campus and in Kelowna,” said an Okanagan College representative during a council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

