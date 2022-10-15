Kelowna City Council gains three new faces

The eight councillors will be working with newly elected Mayor Tom Dyas

Of those eligible to vote in the Kelowna civic election only 30 per cent rose to the occasion and chose to keep familiar faces, while also bringing in three new city councillors.

Ron Cannon recorded the most votes as of Oct. 25, at 7.98 per cent. No stranger to city council Cannon sat from 1996 to 2005, before becoming the Kelowna- Lake Country Member of Parliament from 2006 until 2015.

Following Cannon votes, is incumbent councillor Loyal Wooldridge (14,579). This will be Wooldridge’s second term on council.

New to city hall will be Gord Lovegrove (11,493 votes) and former Global BC journalist Rick Webber (11,656 votes).

Returning to their positions will be Mohini Singh (11,439 votes), Charlie Hodge (11,238 votes), Luke Stack (11,307 votes) and Maxine DeHart (11,115 votes).

Back in 2018, DeHart took the majority of the votes with just over 50 per cent, but this year she received the fewest votes and was the eighth elected to council.

