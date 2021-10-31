Kelowna city council to review first phase of Parks Master Plan

The framework will then form one large and comprehensive park planning document

The City of Kelowna will be reviewing the proposed Parks Master Plan framework in its upcoming council meeting on Monday, Nov. 1.

The Parks Master Plan is a framework that will form one large and comprehensive park planning document. The phases will begin at an overall city-wide scale, then focus on community parks, then neighbourhood parks.

City council is being asked to approve the first phase of the plan, which will allow city staff to review Kelowna’s existing park system and how it is currently being used by the community. It will also allow city staff to engage and inform the public about the master planning process through online surveys, a self-guided discussion booklet and mounted park signs with a QR code redirecting users to a survey or the city’s “Get Involved” page.

The Parks Master Plan will also be used alongside the city’s 2040 Transportation Master Plan, which provides an overview of the city’s transportation network. According to a city staff report, parks host some of Kelowna’s most important walking and bicycling routes.

A summary of the Parks Master Plan’s first phase will be presented to council in 2022. Deliverables will include a vision statement, guiding principles and metrics, an existing inventory of parks, open spaces and a summary of engagement activities.

READ MORE: Kelowna city council to consider free downtown Saturday parking in December

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.



City of KelownaKelownaparks