Kelowna claims Coldstream from Vernon in electoral boundary changes

New Vernon-Lumby district does not include Kalamalka Lake or Lavington

The North Okanagan is changing shape.

Final recommendations for B.C.’s electoral districts came out April 3 and propose a new boundary for Vernon-Monashee.

The BC Electoral Boundaries Commission was appointed to review the provincial electoral district boundaries. The final report changes the current riding to Vernon-Lumby, and moving Coldstream to a new Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream district.

“The combined populations of Coldstream and Greater Vernon are now too large for a single riding,” the report reads. “We address that by moving the District of Coldstream into the Kelowna-Lake Country electoral district. This avoids dividing Coldstream between two ridings.”

Cherryville has also been removed and placed in the Kootenay-Monashee district.

Vernon-Lumby includes the city of Vernon, Okanagan Indian Band, Silver Star, Lumby, Blue Springs, Trinity Valley and Mabel Lake.

Coldstream, Lavington, Kalamalka Lake and Kal Lake Provincial Park are moved to the Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream district.

READ MORE: Vernon chamber opposed to proposed electoral boundary changes

READ MORE: Electoral boundaries should not divide citizens or the communities where they reside

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ElectionsKelownaVernon