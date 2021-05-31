Kelowna Community Gathers to clean up garbage from Glenmore neighbourhood

A Kelowna woman organized a community clean up Sunday after seeing trash on the streets

A group gathers in Glenmore to clean up garbage from the neighbourhood. (Skyla Noble/Contributed)

A group of Kelowna residents in the Glenmore community gathered on Sunday morning to clean up the neighbourhood.

Skyla Noble organized the event to collect litter she has noticed in the area when she walks her daughter to school. She says she often sees empty alcohol bottles and cans, food packaging, and smashed toys.

“I feel so blessed and grateful to live in the Okanagan, so my daughter and I decided to channel our frustration about the litter into something positive and we got a great response,” Noble told the Capital News.

On Sunday morning, around 15 Glenmore residents gathered at Dr. Knox School with the same idea in mind: clean the community. The group branched out in different directions and picked up any trash along the way.

“It’s so nice to meet like-minded people who are excited to help,” Noble said.

Noble supplied the group with garbage bags, gloves, sanitizer and any other tools they might have needed to clean the neighbourhood.

She said a teenage girl passing by saw the group cleaning and stopped what she was doing just to help.

By the time the group was done their clean-up, Noble’s trunk was full of recyclables and around 12 regular-sized bags of garbage.

She hopes to continue hosting a Glenmore community clean-up ideally once a month. Anyone interested in her future gatherings can join the Glenmore Community Clean-up Facebook page.

READ MORE: Neighbours of abandoned Kelowna house worry for safety

READ MORE: Kelowna Italian club responds to Trudeau’s apology for WWII internment