Kelowna tech groups grab spots in top 50 fastest growing Canadian companies

Bananatag and Strawhouse Inc. were named in Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 50

Okanagan companies have been added to a prestigious list of the top growing Canadian tech companies.

According to global consulting company Deloitte, Kelowna businesses Bananatag Systems Inc. and Strawhouse Inc., have been named to the top 50 fastest growing tech companies in Canada over the past four years.

Bananatag, which also has offices in Vancouver, was named the 30th fastest growing tech company after a 530 per cent increase in revenue growth since 2015. Strawhouse was named 32nd with a 512 per cent increase in the four year span.

The list’s No. 1 company, ApplyBoard which helps students study abroad in Canada and the U.S., had a 12,526 per cent increase.

Bananatag and Strawhouse were two of 10 B.C. companies included on the 2019 Technology Fast 50 list which recognizes the fastest growing technology, media and telecommunications businesses.

A digital email tracking and scheduling company founded in 2013, Bananatag has already been recognized for its expanding services with being named to the B.C. Ready to Rocket list in early 2019.

B.C. had the second most companies on the list and was only behind Ontario which claimed 27 spots in the top 50.

