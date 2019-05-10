Kelowna cops bust suspected ‘dial-a-dope’ operation

A month-long police investigation into what police are calling a “dial-a-dope” drug trafficking operation has resulted in two arrests and the seizure of illegal drugs and firearms by police at a West Kelowna home .
According to RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, the Kelowna RCMP’s Street Enforcement Unit used a search warrant at residence on Menu Road in West Kelowna May 8 and arrested a 38-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, each with ties to the home,” .
“Our investigators believe that the (alleged) drug dial-a-dope operation spanned throughout the Okanagan, from Kelowna to Penticton,” said O’Donaghey.
Once both suspects were taken into custody, pre-packaged, ready-to-sell illicit drugs, cash and a pair of firearms were found in the home.
In total, police seized more than 350 grams of what police believe is methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl combined, a variety of more than 940 suspected illicit pills, more than $4,600 in cash, a loaded .38 calibre handgun and a SKS rifle.
The man and woman each face potential drug and firearms related charges. They were released from custody and are expected to appear in court at a later day, said O’Donaghey.
