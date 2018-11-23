Kelowna cops investigating after report of child yelled at, grabbed and put in a truck

With no reports of missing children, police are asking for information to clarify what happened

Kelowna RCMP are investigation a report of a “set of suspicious circumstances” where a child reported seeing what appeared to be another, unknown, child being yelled at, grabbed and placed inside a pickup truck.

The incident occurred Friday (Nov. 23) around 8:15 a.m. in the area of Hardie Road and Hemlock Road in the Rutland area of Kelowna.

The vehicle involved was last seen heading west on Hardie Road towards Rutland Road.

“Police are working closely with school officials and have confirmed that all students who attend nearby Rutland Elementary School are accounted for,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “At this time, the Kelowna RCMP have not received any reports of any missing children and have deployed all available resources.”

The vehicle involved was described to police as a white pickup truck with black fender flares. The child involved was described as six to nine years of agenda was carrying a black backpack.

RCMP are urging any additional witnesses, or anyone with any information to come forward and speak with police.

