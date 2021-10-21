(Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers/Contributed)

(Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers/Contributed)

Kelowna cops seeking public’s assistance in identifying break and enter suspect

After breaking into a home and walking around, the man left with a red jerry can

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers and the Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a suspicious break and enter.

According to Crime Stoppers, a Kelowna homeowner contacted police on Oct. 11 to report a “suspicious occurrence” that took place a day prior at a Clifton Road North home.

“A man was seen on security video entering a property, attempting to break in a bedroom window and then proceeding to walk around the home,” said authorities. “He left in a black Ford pick-up truck, only taking a red jerry can.”

The man is described as a white male in his 50s with a medium build and a blonde/grey mohawk haircut. He was spotted wearing a black and red hoodie with jeans.

Anyone who can identify the man or has information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Kelowna man who pleaded guilty to assault in Canada Day killing back in custody

READ MORE: Kelowna, Kamloops MLAs ask Interior Health for clarity on gathering restrictions

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Bold bear breaks into West Kootenay family home
Next story
Interior Health restrictions likely mean B.C.’s lifting of COVID-19 rules delayed locally

Just Posted

A photo of Prospera Place in Downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Kelowna Chamber of Commerce confused about Interior Health event restrictions

An RCMP cruiser sits outside a home on Kelowna's Bechard Road after a suspicious death on Monday, Oct. 18. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Suspicious death in Kelowna deemed a homicide

(Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers/Contributed)
Kelowna cops seeking public’s assistance in identifying break and enter suspect

Nathan Truant sits outside the Kelowna courthouse during a break on March 8, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Kelowna man who pleaded guilty to assault in Canada Day killing back in custody