Kelowna cops seeking public’s assistance in identifying break and enter suspect

After breaking into a home and walking around, the man left with a red jerry can

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers and the Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a suspicious break and enter.

According to Crime Stoppers, a Kelowna homeowner contacted police on Oct. 11 to report a “suspicious occurrence” that took place a day prior at a Clifton Road North home.

“A man was seen on security video entering a property, attempting to break in a bedroom window and then proceeding to walk around the home,” said authorities. “He left in a black Ford pick-up truck, only taking a red jerry can.”

The man is described as a white male in his 50s with a medium build and a blonde/grey mohawk haircut. He was spotted wearing a black and red hoodie with jeans.

Anyone who can identify the man or has information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

CrimeKelownaOkanagan