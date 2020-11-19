(Evangel Family Rental Housing Society photo)

(Evangel Family Rental Housing Society photo)

Kelowna council approves below-market rental development near downtown

The 6.5-storey building has 46 units — 35 of which are three-bedroom apartments

More multi-family rental-only affordable housing is coming to Kelowna near the city’s downtown core.

On Tuesday, council approved a 6.5-storey building with 46 units — 35 of which are three-bedroom apartments — for 969 Harvey Avenue, adjacent to an already-standing 64-unit apartment building. The site is owned by the Evangel Family Rental Housing Society.

The city also granted several variances to the project, the most contentious of which was a proposed decrease in the minimum off-street parking from 78 stalls to 52 stalls.

“Staff are recommending support for this variance as the project is truly an affordable housing project with the guarantee of rental housing, the site’s proximity to the Ethel Street active transportation corridor and proximity to two urban centres (downtown and Capri/Landmark),” city planners wrote in their report to council.

A representative for the developer told council that the number of spaces will be well beyond what is necessary. The developer previously stated it is anticipated that the surplus of parking at the existing building — 97 stalls — will be shared among both buildings.

Other variances included the increase of the maximum site coverage to 70 per cent from the currently allowed 50 per cent and a setback variance.

Ultimately, the need for more below-market rental housing outweighed council’s concerns.

While councillors raised issues about the green space and overall quality of the development, Mayor Colin Basran noted the development is targeted at lower-income families looking for a home.

“Their quality of life will be greatly enhanced by living in a brand new condo, as opposed to a family of three or more living in a basement suite at market rent because that’s all they can afford,” Basran said.

READ MORE: Kelowna council approves plane-shaped aviation museum

READ MORE: Rapid transit could be on the horizon for the Central Okanagan

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Update: RCMP investigating alleged bear spray incident in downtown Kelowna
Next story
Sun sets on Okanagan radio station format, personalities

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna duo launches new ‘healthy fast-food’ restaurant

Model of Blk Box is to make delicious food, that doesn’t make you suffer in the gym.

(Evangel Family Rental Housing Society photo)
Kelowna council approves below-market rental development near downtown

The 6.5-storey building has 46 units — 35 of which are three-bedroom apartments

Fire crews at an apartment building on Bernard Ave. Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News.
Update: RCMP investigating alleged bear spray incident in downtown Kelowna

The incident took place Thursday morning inside a residence on Bernard Avenue

Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus. (Contributed)
Okanagan College students power through deadlines together online

Long Night Against Procrastination has helped countless students kick procrastination

(Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Traffic delays on Harvey Avenue after collision

One lane blocked on Harvey Ave near Cooper Rd

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

(News Bulletin file photo)
North Okanagan regional district learns it’s not allowed to ban plastic bags

Cities, not regional districts, can create bylaws banning single-use plastics, according to a legal review by the province

(Photo courtesy of LNG Canada) An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared Thursday.
COVID-19 outbreak at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

14 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time

Eviction notice letter pasted on front door of a house (B.C. Tenants photo)
Tenants’ union calls on B.C. government to reinstate eviction ban

Union says people shouldn’t be evicted during a pandemic

Interior Health says there have been 23 cases of COVID-19 in Salmo in November. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
UPDATED: COVID-19 cases rise to 23 in Salmo

The cases are connected to social events in the village

Greeting cards with gift cards are being sought for seniors feeling lonely this holiday season. (Nexus photo)
Nexus making Okanagan seniors’ spirits bright for Christmas

New protocols have helped keep COVID-19 cases low, however, social distancing has had a severe impact on seniors

Sun-FM in Vernon is changing its format to country music as of 12 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. The change has cost the station’s three live on-air personalities their jobs.(Google Maps)
Sun sets on Okanagan radio station format, personalities

Vernon’s Sun-FM to become country music format Thursday, Nov. 19; three DJs released

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Michel Bastarache speaks Wednesday, October 13, 2010 in Quebec City. An independent report on harassment of women in the RCMP says the national poiice force’s culture is toxic and tolerates hateful and homophobic attitudes. The report released today by former Supreme Court justice Bastarache says it is well past time for the federal government to take meaningful and radical action to address these issues, which have caused incalculable damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Report on harassment, assault calls for major changes to rid RCMP of toxic culture

The report concludes that change cannot come from within the RCMP, but must be initiated from the outside

Most Read