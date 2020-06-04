An artists rendering of the proposed building from the intersection of Bernard Avenue and St. Paul Street. (Contributed)

Kelowna council approves Bernard Avenue highrises

‘In my opinion, they’ve knocked it out of the park’ - Coun. Luke Stack

Two new high-rises in downtown Kelowna received the praise and approval of city council on Tuesday night.

Several adjectives bounced around council chambers as city councillors discussed the 13-storey office building, which has an unusually angled frontage, and 34-storey residential tower proposed for Bernard Avenue. Councillors called the structures’ architecture stunning, stupendous, transformative and iconic, among other words of admiration.

“In my opinion, they’ve knocked it out of the park,” said Coun. Luke Stack.

The towers will be constructed along the 500-block of Bernard where the same company, Kelowna-based Mission Group, is already constructing a 26-storey residential tower called ‘Brooklyn’.

Council voted unanimously in favour of granting a 30-metre height variance to the taller tower, allowing it to stand at 106 metres once constructed and a development permit.

City of Kelowna

