Kelowna council commits to urban core development

Kelowna council’s has endorsed a plan for eventual adoption as a Official Community Plan framework to direct development in the city until 2040.

Council endorsed a planning department update Monday, following consultation from a public engagement process, to support a future growth scenario labelled as progressive shift/focused urban core.

That scenario, one of four options presented to council, proposes an accelerated and deliberate shift towards the compact and complete community envisioned as part of the Imagine Kelowna directive.

Under this growth scenario, new housing would primarily be multi-unit and include the “missing middle” forms of housing such as semi-detached, row-housing and townhouses, in addition to apartment housing.

It also seeks a shift away from development in suburban sprawl and focused more on the urban core, requiring a scaling back of development potential in select suburban areas.

The planning staff see this option has provided more benefits for better transit and transportation options in population densified areas supported by infrastructure investments centred on those core areas.

The Capri Landmark Urban Centre proposal, eyed for completion over the next 20 years or longer, is a prime example of urban core development as opposed to encouraging more home construction in the outlying areas of the city, where reliance on automobile transportation to access city services and job locations is magnified.

Robert Miles, OCP project planner, said the public response to option three was the highest, but it may require some initial compromise concerning developments already underway in Kelowna’s suburban areas.

Coun. Brad Sieben wondered if the urban core focus will actually drive up land prices and housing affordability, but Danielle Noble-Brandt, City of Kelowna department manager for policy and planning, said there is not a direct correlation between supply and demand with regards to housing prices.

“There are other factors at play that equally influence housing prices,” said Noble-Brandt.

Mayor Colin Basran said his personal preference was for option three, so he was happy to see the planning department agreed with his assessment.

“We can carry forward and see where this goes but excited to see this is what the public said they wanted and the exciting opportunity this can provide for future growth in our community,” Basran said.

With council’s endorsement of the option three recommendation, the next step is for staff to develop a growth scenario for council’s consideration in September with some refinements, such as a more detailed analysis of growth areas and responses to the public feedback received as part of the public engagement process.

Should council endorse that scenario, the OCP update process would move on to phase 3 of the five-phase process characterized by the development of a detailed future land use plan and coordinated alignment with the Master Transportation Plan also currently under discussion.

