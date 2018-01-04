Kelowna council to consider two family-oriented development proposals

Kelowna city council will consider two applications to rezone land for multi-family housing next week.—Image: Capital News file

Kelowna city planning staff are supporting two rezoning applications aimed at providing more multi-family housing in the city.

The first project, a proposed 52-unit complex on Valley Road in Glenmore, would feature three-storey, three-bedroom townhouses in 11 separate buildings. City staff say the units will be aimed at families with children.

“The project is oriented towards families with children through the provision of all units having three-bedroom units, along with an additional den that could be developed into a fourth bedroom, if needed,” says a staff report going to council next week.

”There are two children’s play areas and an internal ‘mews courtyard’ with extensive landscaping and walkways to provide multiple small gathering areas for the residents.”

The property will require rezoning from its existing rural designation to low-density multiple housing.

Also up for consideration by council Tuesday will be rezoning property in the Capri-Landmark area of the city for a three-storey rental building. It would be located at the corner of Pacific Avenue and Penask Street.

The proposed building is described as containing 14 rental suites varying in size from bachelor units to two-bedroom units. According to city planning staff the area has been identified as a high priority location for growth and revitalization.

If the rezoning of the property is approved, a development permit and development variance permit will be required.

Both rezoning proposals will go to council for consideration Jan. 9

