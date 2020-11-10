Kelowna council voices approval of new multi-family housing development

(City of Kelowna) (City of Kelowna) (City of Kelowna)

A new multi-family housing development in Kelowna is inching closer to approval.

During a Nov. 9 council meeting, the City of Kelowna issued a development permit for a 32-unit multi-family housing unit at 796 Kuipers Crescent.

The development, on a seven-acre hillside side, will include 13 duplex units and two triplex units.

City staff recommended supporting the project, citing consistency with Official Community Plan design guidelines, a design that conveys a character district to Kelowna, an overall sense of architectural unity and cohesiveness, and more.

No bylaw variances were requested for the development. During development, road access to the nearby reservoir will not be disturbed.

Owner Emil Anderson Construction was issued the development permit on the understanding it is valid for two years from the date of council’s approval, with no opportunity to extend.

Adjacent to Kuipers’ Peak Mountain Park and Thomson Flats, a portion of the land adjacent to the park will be dedicated to the city and a trail will be constructed connecting the existing trail down to Kuipers Crescent.

The final step before construction begins is the issuance of a building permit.

