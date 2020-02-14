Kelowna councillor gives from the heart for Okanagan College this Valentine’s Day

Maxine DeHart spearheads the Our Students, Your Health campaign

Kelowna councillor Maxine DeHart has made the first move this Valentine’s Day with her donation to Okanagan College.

The Our Students, Your Health campaign is being spearheaded by DeHart in an attempt to fundraise for a new Health Sciences Centre at the college as well as the creation of scholarships and bursaries for health care students.

“We do not have anything if we do not have our health,” said DeHart.

“Okanagan College grads play an important role in keeping our community healthy, and that includes caring for our family, friends and even ourselves.”

While DeHart’s donation will be kept private, she hopes that her actions will touch others’ heartstrings and encourage involvement with the campaign.

The new Okanagan College health centre will cost $18.9 million with the B.C. government giving $15.4 million. The Okanagan College Foundation hopes to raise the remaining $3.5 million and an additional $1.5 million for scholarships.

“We are so grateful to Max for giving her time, talent and treasure to support the training of health care professionals for our community,” said Helen Jackman, Okanagan College Foundation executive director.

“Our more than 11,000 graduates have an immense impact on the local health-care system. So we hope people will hear the messages that Max and others are sharing, and will be inspired to give and help us make this project a reality.”

As the Our Students, Youth Health campaign ambassador, DeHart knows that health care students need community support.

“These students need our help now, so they can care for us in the future. We should all open our hearts and give what we can.”

