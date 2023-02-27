Kelowna councillor says townhouse project ‘overkill’ for neighbourhood

Conceptual rendering of townhouse development proposed for 979 and 983 Coronation Ave.

At City of Kelowna council’s Feb. 27 regular meeting, Coun. Charlie Hodge said he felt a housing development planned for the city’s north-central area is too much.

“I know we like to do infill, but it’s overkill for that part of the neighbourhood,” said Hodge.

Waters Development Management and NDY Contracting have approached the city to build eight, two-bedroom townhouse units at 979 and 983 Coronation Avenue, between Ethel and Graham streets.

Two, three-storey buildings are proposed for the south side of Coronation and will feature a large private rooftop patio and shared rooftop garden.

Coun. Rick Webber was also concerned about the density of the project, noting there are mostly small single-family homes in the area.

Council has given initial consideration to rezone the property, with councillors Hodge and Gord Lovegrove opposed.

Initial consideration for rezoning a property at 252 Temple Court in Rutland was also approved.

That project, located between Nickel and Kneller roads, includes 17 three-storey townhouse units.

Conceptual rendering of Temple Court development. (Photo/Novation Architecture)

