Conceptual rendering of townhouse development proposed for 979 and 983 Coronation Ave.

Conceptual rendering of townhouse development proposed for 979 and 983 Coronation Ave.

Kelowna councillor says townhouse project ‘overkill’ for neighbourhood

Townhomes planned for Coronation Avenue

At City of Kelowna council’s Feb. 27 regular meeting, Coun. Charlie Hodge said he felt a housing development planned for the city’s north-central area is too much.

“I know we like to do infill, but it’s overkill for that part of the neighbourhood,” said Hodge.

Waters Development Management and NDY Contracting have approached the city to build eight, two-bedroom townhouse units at 979 and 983 Coronation Avenue, between Ethel and Graham streets.

Two, three-storey buildings are proposed for the south side of Coronation and will feature a large private rooftop patio and shared rooftop garden.

Coun. Rick Webber was also concerned about the density of the project, noting there are mostly small single-family homes in the area.

Council has given initial consideration to rezone the property, with councillors Hodge and Gord Lovegrove opposed.

Initial consideration for rezoning a property at 252 Temple Court in Rutland was also approved.

That project, located between Nickel and Kneller roads, includes 17 three-storey townhouse units.

Conceptual rendering of Temple Court development. (Photo/Novation Architecture)

Conceptual rendering of Temple Court development. (Photo/Novation Architecture)

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Kerkhoff ready to start redevelopment plan for Mission neighbourhood

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownadevelopmentRezoning

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Princeton man manages to pull over and pass out before anyone is hurt
Next story
Vancouver police shoot innocent man with rubber bullets after mistaking his identity

Just Posted

Kelowna council chambers (Black Press file photo)
Beer on the beach may be coming to Kelowna

Highway 97, between Cooper and Spall roads, is closed due to a police incident. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
‘Made safe’: Explosive neutralized in Kelowna after Highway 97 shut down for hours

Kelowna RCMP Inspector Beth McAndie presents 2022 crime stats to city council. (Photo/Gary Barnes)
Just 20 repeat offenders responsible for 3,500 Kelowna RCMP files from 2020 to 2022

The Vernon Panthers have been seeded No. 14 for the Junior Girls Provincial Invitational Basketball Championships which begin Wednesday, March 1, in Langley. (File photo)
Four Okanagan teams set for B.C. Junior Girls Hoops