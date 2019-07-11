Bruce and Donna Falkin were injured in a car accident in the U.S. during their road-trip in their RV. Photo: GoFundMe

Kelowna couple hospitalized during RV road trip in U.S.

A GoFundMe for Bruce and Donna Falkins has been started for their recovery

Support is pouring in for a Kelowna couple who were severally injured during their road trip into the U.S.

Bruce and Donna Falkins are members of the Rotary Club of Kelowna Okanagan Mission and were en route to Colorado, when they were rear ended by a full-speed 18-wheeler truck.

A GoFundMe page has been started for the Falkins, specifically for Donna who sustained more serious injuries and needed to be airlifted to a hospital in Denver for treatment.

“Doctors have said Donna’s recovery will take months,” the GoFundMe page said.

“With critical injuries to both legs, spine, aorta, and numerous broken bones, some in her face. She sustained a lot of internal injuries. The hospital is a Level 1 trauma center so she’s receiving excellent care. She’s already had a couple of surgeries and will need numerous future surgeries, and then most likely several months in rehab.”

READ MORE: Okanagan man injured in Portugal fall

READ MORE: Former circus performer goes “off grid” near Vernon

Bruce is in stable condition and was injured less so than his wife. Funds will be used to cover costs and living expenses for the Falkins as they recover until they are able to travel back home.

The GoFundMe page describes the damage to the RV as totalled—the bumper and licence plate were pushed five feet into the back of the RV.

“For those who don’t know Bruce and Donna, they are wonderful friends, exceptional Rotarians, and probably the nicest people you’d ever want to meet. This is going to be a long and painful road for them to travel,” the page said.

“Can you imagine being almost 1,400 miles from home, in a foreign country (to them) and having this happen?”

The GoFundMe was started on July 9, and has raised just over $7,800.

