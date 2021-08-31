Kelowna COVID-19 vaccination clinic will have new location starting Sept. 9

The Trinity Hall vaccination clinic will be moving to the Capri Centre

A Kelowna immunization clinic will be moving to the Capri Centre (103-1835 Gordon Drive) beginning Thursday, Sept. 9.

The clinic is currently at Trinity Church (1905 Springfield Road) and will cease operation on Sept. 7.

The new location will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for both appointments and walk-ins, as well as Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7:00 p.m for walk-ins.

There will also be changes to the clinic at the Westbank Lion’s Community Centre (2466 Main Street). The clinic will be open every Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Sept. 28.

