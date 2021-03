Two vehicles involved in incident at Dilworth Drive and Harvey Avenue

Kelowna Fire Department members are cleaning up a two-vehicle collision on Harvey Avenue at Dilworth Drive Sunday afternoon, Feb. 28. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna fire and RCMP members are on-scene at a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Dilworth Drive and Harvey Avenue (Highway 97).

The incident happened just before 4 p.m.

One lane of Harvey northbound is blocked and Dilworth is blocked completely headed toward Orchard Park Mall. Traffic is moving the other way on Dilworth.

Kelowna fire crews are clearing up the scene.

READ MORE: Kelowna flight potentially exposed to COVID-19



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Accidents