Kelowna cyclist injured after dump-truck collision searches for man who ‘saved her life’

The cyclist who sustained severe injuries after colliding with a dump truck along Harvey Avenue on Thursday, June 4, is looking to get in touch with the man she believes saved her life.
A friend of the woman posted to Kelowna & Area Community Forum on Facebook on June 7, asking for community help to get in touch with the person, believed to be an EMT “who held her head and spoke to her the whole time.”
“She said there was a man that was there for her right after the accident,” wrote Leia Morris in her Facebook Post. “She believes his support saved her life. I’m trying to locate him. If anyone can help me find him it would mean so much.”
The incident happened about 3 p.m. June 4, when RCMP say a dump truck turning onto Richter Street from the eastbound lane of Harvey Ave hit a cyclist who was also eastbound on Harvey Ave.
The cyclist was taken to hospital with severe injuries to her lower body.
