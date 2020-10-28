Beyond Learning Kelowna voluntarily closed its doors for the rest of the week to keep its staff and the rest of the community safe from COVID-19 transmission. (Beyond Learning Kelowna)

Kelowna daycare voluntarily closes after COVID-19 case in community

Beyond Learning’s facility director said they wanted to keep staff, children and their families safe

Another Kelowna daycare is voluntarily pausing their services after a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the community.

Beyond Learning voluntarily closed for the rest of the week after Interior Health (IH) contacted the daycare, saying a child attending the facility has a confirmed case of the virus.

Facility director Tenecia Richards and her husband Sam decided it was for the best if they temporarily close the daycare centre for the rest of the week while they wait for further direction from IH.

“We are taking this extra precaution as a community-based business wanting to ensure that we are doing all that we can to stop the spread of this virus in our community,” Tenecia said in an emailed statement to the Beyond Learning community.

“We understand that this length of closure may be difficult for many of you. However, health and safety are always at the forefront of our business when it comes to the families in our care, including the staff we employ.”

She added they hope to reopen select programs by next week, again dependant on further direction from the health authority.

“Until then, please bear with us and stay kind, calm and safe.”

Beyond Learning will send out another update to the community when staff have more information.

Building Blocks closed its Gordon campus as it continues to resolve the impacts of COVID-19 on staffing. Medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema said IH continues to work with the daycare as it works to contain a cluster of COVID-19 cases affecting a group in the community.

“Cases of COVID-19 in the childcare setting are not unexpected. Interior Health public health is actively working with the childcare centre and we appreciate the excellent cooperation from their administrators and staff.”

Building Blocks’ Sutherland Avenue campus remains unaffected.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

