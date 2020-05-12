Kelowna design firm re-imagines workplaces after COVID-19

Evolve Design is offering space planning packages to help business get back to work safely

A Kelowna-based commercial interior design firm is looking ahead to when workers go back to their offices once the pandemic is over.

Evolve Design Build Build’s space planning specialists have been researching what going back to work will look like while practising physical distancing, understanding how teams will shift, and how to incorporate additional sanitization protocols.

The firm’s owner Jules Galloway said Evolve Design Build also felt the impact of COVID-19 just like many businesses, and they have an idea on how to help.

She said the firm’s staff have spent the time working from home putting together a plan to help businesses go back to work safely while still keeping capacity and efficiency.

“Most companies are assuming this is an expensive service, but it’s not. We have felt the pain of the pandemic on our company as much as most, and we are here to offer a service that helps B.C. get back to business,” Galloway said.

“Being passionate about how the workplace ‘works’, we have made it our business to fully understand the implications of returning to work safely.”

Galloway added considering physical distancing can be a logistical problem for many companies.

“Where do they start? What do they do with extra furniture? How do they re-organize the space and build confidence for their teams to return? We have made the process smooth and easy to understand, considering every aspect.”

Evolve Design Build’s plans all adhere to the latest information and recommendations from Health Canada and the provincial health officer.

The firm now has a comprehensive ‘return to work’ package, which includes an onsite measurement of a company’s existing space, a professional CAD drawing and a space plan with recommendations based on current furniture and operational requirements. The firm can also provide moving and storage services if needed, as well as temporary COVID-19 signage and personal protection packs.

For more information, visit the firm’s site.

