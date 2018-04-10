Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Kelowna doesn’t like the increase in gas prices

You may notice a change at the pump today

Visitors and residents alike are unimpressed with Kelowna’s increasing gas prices.

Gas prices in Kelowna have skyrocketed to 136.9 per litre. Last week, the prices were sitting roughly at 128.

The Capital News asked people for their thoughts on the prices as they filled up their vehicles Tuesday.

One woman who was visiting from Winnipeg, said she was surprised by the number.

“Compared to Winnipeg, it’s extremely high. It’s 116 or so at home,” said Kim Spence.

“139 a litre, it’s a little ridiculous,” said Martin Serek. “I was very surprised, my Shadow usually takes a lot of gas.”

“It’s stupid, people are working hard to afford that, you know?” said William Teichroeb, adding he was visiting the area and didn’t expect the gas price to be this high.

Brad Grills said he was concerned about gas prices because he owns a truck that runs back and forth from Kelowna to Calgary.

“Vancouver is like a buck 50,” he said.

He drives an electric scooter to save money.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Exhibit explores dark part of Canadian history

Just Posted

Former Rocket pitches charity tournament

KGH Foundation announces HOMEBASE, a first-ever Gorges-Comeau charity slo-pitch tournament for JoeAnna’s House

Okanagan Valley receives $1.45 million for floodplain mapping

LiDAR aerial imaging technology to help map valley landscape

Kelowna doesn’t like the increase in gas prices

You may notice a change at the pump today

Centre of Gravity lineup ain’t nothing to mess with

Wu-Tang Clan will headline COG this summer in Kelowna

A B.C. man took the bait and ended up in jail

Kelowna RCMP took a man into custody Sunday for allegedly stealing a Bait Car.

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. man dies after rescued from sinking fishing boat

A Prince Rupert fisherman dies after suffering apparent heart attack aboard troubled boat

Former Rocket pitches charity tournament

KGH Foundation announces HOMEBASE, a first-ever Gorges-Comeau charity slo-pitch tournament for JoeAnna’s House

TV host Rick Mercer signs off with one final rant

Longtime CBC commentator will host his final show Tuesday

Peppa Pig performs for Okanagan kids

International children’s show hit Peppa Pig visits the Vernon Performing Arts Centre April 19

Theatre stops showing Amy Schumer movie trailer after B.C. father complains

It ran before a family-rated movie where children could see it

Oil-by-rail traffic rises as B.C. battles over Trans Mountain pipeline

Trainloads increasing from Alberta to Washington refineries

VIDEO: Canadian Star Wars fan builds rideable starfighter

A Nova Scotia ‘Star Wars’ fan builds rideable, two-metre-tall TIE starfighter from scrap

Most Read