Alice the Doberman will get the surgery she needs thanks to internet donations. (BC SPCA)

Kelowna dog ‘Alice’ to get surgery thanks to BC SPCA crowdfunding

With the surgery, Alice’s prognosis is ‘excellent,’ stated the BC SPCA

A dog in distress can always count on the internet to pull through.

The BC SPCA reached out to the internet to raise funds for a Kelowna dog’s surgery and within three days the $5233 needed was raised.

Alice, a purebred Doberman, has a painful ruptured cruciate and torn meniscus, requiring TPLO, or tibial-plateau-levelling osteotomy, surgery.

“Alice is a sweet, gentle dog, who loves cuddles and attention; she is most relaxed when she’s around people. She’s one of those dogs that digs FURREVER [sic] when trying to settle into her bed. Alice has such a gentle heart, and loves being outside or going for walks (which she can’t do right now because of her injury),” reads the BC SPCA’s funding page for Alice’s surgery.

The BC SPCA also stated with the surgery, Alice’s prognosis is “excellent.”

The funding page said the money will be used for the surgery, medication, vaccinations, regular health check, and daily care for Alice until she’s ready for adoption.

The BC SPCA stated that if her medical costs and cost of care is less than is raised in her name, additional funds will provide care for other animals.

READ MORE: Kelowna man nearly drowns on Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: Suspected Lake Country wife killer appears in court

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan youth protest Tolko logging

Just Posted

Suspicious item forces 47 to evacuate plane at Kelowna airport

Kelowna RCMP continue investigation of suspicious item on airplane

Kelowna man nearly drowns on Okanagan Lake

The victim is in serious yet stable condition but his condition has worsened since going to hospital

Suspected Lake Country wife killer appears in court

Lambertus “Bert” Westervelt is set to appear back in court on Sept. 17

Kelowna International Airport threat deemed non-credible

Kelowna RCMP continue investigation of suspicious item on airplane

RCMP searching for missing Kelowna hitchhiker

Cody Kolodychuk was last heard from on July 31

Knife-wielding man tries to break into Okanagan retirement home

Seniors and staff shaken by incident and upset with RCMP response

Telus to credit email customers affected by fifth day of outage

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

Okanagan youth protest Tolko logging

Small group gathers outside Tolko head office

Okanagan bus driver assaulted for asking patron not to smoke

59-year-old in hospital with non-life threatening injuries

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

Two hiking families team up to extinguish fire in B.C. backcountry

Children and their parents worked for three hours to ensure safety of the popular hiking region

Okanagan’s alleged “Deadpool” robber revealed

RCMP catch up with suspect following gas station robbery earlier this month

South Okanagan pays it forward to BC Wildfire Service firefighters

Community members thank Eagle Bluff firefighters through Tim Hortons donations

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Most Read