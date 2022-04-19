Fire & Flower has nearly 90 stores across Canada (Photo/Fire & Flower)

Kelowna downtown location could be home to new pot shop

Fire & Flower Cannabis has submitted a development permit to city staff for 553 Bernard Avenue

One of Canada’s largest cannabis retailers is looking to open a store in Kelowna.

Fire & Flower Cannabis has submitted a development permit to city staff for 553 Bernard Avenue. Fire & Flower lease that location, which was rezoned for cannabis retail sales in May 2019.

A letter from the company to the city states that Fire and Flower will notify residents and business owners within 50 metres of the store regarding the application and has identified and implemented specific measures across its retail store network to minimize or prevent negative impacts to the communities they operate in.

Fire & Flower has nearly 90 stores across Canada, including two in Vancouver that opened last year. They also own and operate the Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz and Hotbox brands.

There are currently 18 cannabis retail stores in the city of Kelowna.

