Kelowna Fat Cat Children’s Festival returns to Waterfront Park this weekend

Park closures and parking restrictions will be in effect to accommodate 29th annual event

The Fat Cat Children’s Festival returns this weekend for its 29th year of family fun.

But, this also means Waterfront Park will experience disruptions and closures over the weekend.

Event preparation starting at 7 a.m. on Friday will cause park interuptions. Waterfront Park will open to ticket holders at 4:30 p.m. through to Saturday evening around 8 p.m.

To accommodate for the event, the Dolphins Parking Lot will be closed from Friday at 7 a.m. until Saturday night at 8 p.m. On-street parking restrictions on Water Street will also be in effect.

To reduce traffic congestion, City of Kelowna staff recommend alternative transportation options, such as biking, walking or car pooling.