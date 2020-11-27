Kelowna fire crews quickly knock down blaze inside home

UPDATE: 10:40 p.m.

Fire crews say a small fire in an Arab Court basement suite could’ve been much worse if the tenant hadn’t quickly called 911.

“Calling us right away helped us save the building,” said Platoon Captain Kelly Stephens.

Stephens said crews quickly put out the small blaze — caused by oily rags in a garbage can — upon arrival but there was a lot of smoke, requiring crews to ventilate the suite.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze and the tenant of the basement suite will be able to return home tonight. Smoke damage has, however, left an office in the main-floor unit uninhabitable.

The fire was not deemed suspicious.

ORIGINAL:

Kelowna fire crews quickly extinguished a blaze on Arab Court on Friday night.

The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. inside a suite attached large home on the road.

At least five engines responded to the scene, quickly knocking down the fire.

Crews remain on scene attempting to ventilate the suite and are removing furniture and other items from it.

