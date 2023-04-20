Kelowna fire crews at a house fire at the corner of Moutainview Drive and Haug Avenue in Glenmore. (Photo/Jordy Cunningham Capital News)

Kelowna Fire Department battling house fire in Glenmore

The fire is at the intersection of Mountainview Drive and Haug Avenue

The Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) is on the scene of a house fire in Glenmore.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Mountainview Drive and Haug Avenue around 9 a.m. Apr. 20.

It’s not clear yet how the fire started, however, the homeowners and their dog are safe.

Capital News will have more information as it becomes available.

