Kelowna fire department extinguishes van fire at Highway 97 Tim Hortons

A camping vehicle that caught on fire Thursday morning (Aug. 12) at a Tim Hortons drive-thru on Sexsmith Road and Highway 97 was quickly extinguished by Kelowna firefighters.
Just before 7:30 a.m., the Kelowna Fire Department received reports of a vehicle on fire at the restaurant’s drive-thru. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, which sparked in the vehicle’s engine, according to the van’s owner.
She said that her 1985 camping vehicle recently had a new engine installed, and she was on her way to go camping before the van caught fire. She was able to escape the vehicle unharmed.
@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.