A camping vehicle that caught on fire Thursday morning (Aug. 12) at a Tim Hortons drive-thru on Sexsmith Road and Highway 97 was quickly extinguished by Kelowna firefighters. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Kelowna fire department extinguishes van fire at Highway 97 Tim Hortons

The van’s owner said she was on her way to go camping before the vehicle caught fire

A camping vehicle that caught on fire Thursday morning (Aug. 12) at a Tim Hortons drive-thru on Sexsmith Road and Highway 97 was quickly extinguished by Kelowna firefighters.

Just before 7:30 a.m., the Kelowna Fire Department received reports of a vehicle on fire at the restaurant’s drive-thru. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, which sparked in the vehicle’s engine, according to the van’s owner.

She said that her 1985 camping vehicle recently had a new engine installed, and she was on her way to go camping before the van caught fire. She was able to escape the vehicle unharmed.

