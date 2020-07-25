Kelowna fire department uses harness to rescue hiker stranded on cliff

The department’s technical rescue team was called to a cliff near the Kelowna Golf and Country Club.

The Kelowna Fire Department had to use a rescue harness to lower a stranded hiker down a cliff on July 24. (Diego Müller/Unsplash)

The Kelowna Fire Department had to break out the rappelling gear for a technical high angle rescue of a young man stuck on a cliff above the Kelowna Golf and Country Club on Friday, July 24.

According to platoon captain Scott Clarke, the department received the call at around 5:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find a 15-year-old boy stuck about 50 feet up the steep slope. Clarke said the youth had been out on a hike and found himself stranded on unstable ground.

The fire department’s technical rescue team was deployed and able to get the stranded boy into a rescue harness and lower him safely to the ground; he was not injured.



