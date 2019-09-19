Kelowna Fire Department welcomes new fire truck with old tradition

The engine 5 truck is being housed at the fire hall on Glenmore in Kelowna.

The Kelowna Fire Department’s Glenmore fire hall welcomed its brand new engine 5 firetruck with an old tradition yesterday.

The tradition dates back over 100 years ago when firefighter’s water pumps were horse-drawn.

When the firefighters returned to the station after responding to a fire, they would have to unhitch the pump and physically push it back into the station.

The Truck built by Hub Fire Engines is now in service for the citizens of Kelowna.

