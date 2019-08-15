File photo

Kelowna firefighters daring to dream for charity

Firefighters take over the roof this weekend at Kelowna Yacht Club for new Dare to Dream initative

A new charitable endeavor is lighting the way for Kelowna firefighters at the second annual Rooftop Campout.

The Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society will be raising funds for the new Dare to Dream Charity this weekend when they take over the Kelowna Yacht Club rooftop.

“It will help families right here in Kelowna, who need it the most,” said the society’s Steven Meyer.

The camp-out will run from Friday afternoon until Aug. 18. Firefighters being their weekend-long camp-out Friday as the parks surrounding the yacht club will be filled with family orientated, fun activities available by donation to assist raising money to help Okanagan families.

“It will be a fun day. We are looking forward to having families come down and join us where kids can race their siblings, friends, parents or even a Kelowna firefighter through the Kids Firefighter Challenge,” said Meyer.

The challenge is an interactive testing course that runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Stuart Park on Saturday and is sponsored by Turner Volkswagen, who are donating a portion of August car sales to the Dare to Dream charity.

The donations from the weekend will go directly back into the community to help families in need of assistance.

“Giving back to our community is at the heart of the Kelowna Yacht Clubs core values,” said KYC executive director Thom Killingsworth.

“We are honoured to partner with the Kelowna Professional Firefighters for this great initiative again this year.”

More information can be found at kelownafirefighters.com/rooftop-campout.

