Okanagan Shuswap gas prices jump

Kelowna, Salmon Arm customers paying more at the pump

Thompson Okanagan drivers are paying more at the gas pump today after gas prices went up about nine cents per litre on Tuesday.

Gas in some parts of the region has jumped.

In Kelowna, gas around the city was at about 117.9 a litre but Tuesday saw most stations move up to 126.9 per litre.

According to gasbuddy.com there is still one station at 117.9 (South Kelowna Harvest Grocery) but most throughout the Central Okanagan are now at 126.9.

In Salmon Arm, the price has also jumped to 126.9 from 119.9.

Comparing that to prices around the province, the lowest comes in at 105.9 with the average price across the province pegged at 135.2 cents per litre.

Vancouver drivers are hardest hit with prices around 149.9 cents per litre

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

One Kelowna gas station was out of regular gas, leaving the higher priced 145.9 for premium fuel for those filling up.

Previous story
Small town cops evoke zero-tolerance for breaching court orders

Just Posted

Kelowna gas prices jump

Kelowna customers paying more at the pump

Winter keeps Kasugai closed

Kasugai Garden Park remains closed due to unseasonably cold temperatures.

West Kelowna council reacts angrily to speculation tax

City says it’s unfair the tax was expanded to only Kelowna and West Kelowna in the Interior

Bargain Shop block plans taking shape

Kelowna’s Mission Group is moving ahead with plans for a new downtown development

Kelowna government workers to protest

“Our members are angry, tired and frustrated…”

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

Ben Stewart rejoins B.C. Liberal caucus

Andrew Wilkinson leads bigger group than B.C. NDP

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

RCMP warn of disturbing phone calls being made to Lower Mainland women

Police say male caller tells women he’s installed video cameras in their homes and threatens them

Ringette players win bronze at B.C. Games

The results continue to roll in from the Kamloops B.C Games, including a bronze in ringette

B.C. college of midwives seeks to ban term ‘death midwife’

Association goes to court, claiming two people are using term ‘midwife’ but are not registered

Small town cops evoke zero-tolerance for breaching court orders

Princeton RCMP check on offenders up to three times a night

A day later, Morneau defends his budget

Minister fields complaints that plan doesn’t protect Canada enough from competitiveness threats

UBCO researchers want boomers to meet daily exercise requirements

Most do not meet the bare minimum to remain healthy and independent says UBCO professor

Most Read