Kelowna glider pilot crashes in the Columbia Valley

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating the circumstances of the crash

A Kelowna glider pilot remains in critical condition in hospital, after crashing his aircraft in a remote area outside of Invermere, on Friday (July 10).

RCMP received a report that a glider aircraft had crashed near Pedley Pass in a remote area near Invermere, about 6:45 p.m.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, a pilot of a secondary glider aircraft flying in the area made the discovery, reported the crash site to airport operations who called 911.

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue attended the crash scene and managed to remove the pilot from the aircraft’s cockpit.

The pilot, a man in his 70’s, was breathing and a physician who was part of the search and rescue team was able to attend to him.

The Kelowna man suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital aboard the search and rescue aircraft. Police have been told that he has since been airlifted in critical condition to a larger centre for further medical treatment.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has launched an investigation into the aviation incident.

