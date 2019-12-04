Kelowna co-op grocer One Big Table will be closing its doors in January. (Contributed)

Kelowna grocer One Big Table on its last legs, closing in January

The shop will open for one last hurrah on Jan. 2 to sell any remaining stock

One Big Table, but not enough mouths to feed.

Following months of slow sales, Kelowna co-op grocer One Big Table has announced it will be closing up shop come the new year.

View this post on Instagram

Fall on St. Paul .

A post shared by One Big Table (@onebigtableshop) on

The shop opened in September 2017 with big dreams as Kelowna’s first community-funded grocery store.

“In this time, we grew to over 1,500 members, won a prestigious champion for the environment business award at the 2018 Kelowna Civic and Community Awards and generated a remarkable $1,000,000 in sales — the vast majority of which remains within our province and community,” wrote One Big Table in a Facebook post on Dec. 4.

“Perhaps more importantly, we served our city daily with a service we felt important to further and expand the voice of the local food movement.”

Despite its success financial uncertainty and perpetual staff turnover took its toll on the shop’s ability to grow.

“The reality of a small business is sometimes difficult to accept but one we can be honest about and over the past three years we have welcomed its successes and challenges fully.”

According to the post, One Big Table will remain open throughout December with its regular hours. The business plans to cease its cafe and catering services on Dec. 23.

The shop will open for one last hurrah on Jan. 2 to sell any remaining stock.

“We thank you, our members, for giving us the chance to bring this project to life,” read the post.

“One Big Table remains a compelling example of the power that collective actions have in shaping our community.”

READ MORE: One big problem for downtown Kelowna co-operative grocery store

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Firefighters not at fault for pickup damaged getting out of the way: courts
Next story
Salmon Arm RCMP found justified in using hose during rooftop standoff

Just Posted

Kelowna Skating Club sending 5 skaters to Canadian Championships, tying club’s all-time best

Okanagan skaters advance after strong performances at the 2020 Skate Canada Challenge last week

Kelowna grocer One Big Table on its last legs, closing in January

The shop will open for one last hurrah on Jan. 2 to sell any remaining stock

Jauz to bring bass house beats to Kelowna

Jauz and Habsrakt will be performing at Sapphire Nightclub as part of the Dangerous Waters tour

Central Okanagan School District assistant superintendent retires

Vianne Kintzinger has been with the district for 32 years

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Handel’s Messiah

The show will take place on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Kelowna Community Theatre

VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone

Crash closes Coquihalla northbound

Drivers should expect major delays on Highway 5

Three Blind Mice receives park designation from City of Penticton

City to amend current licence to use agreements to require ‘responsible maintenance and development’

Salmon Arm RCMP found justified in using hose during rooftop standoff

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Straight from DeHart

New Mexican restaurant offers authentic menu

Two charged with attempted murder in Westwold standoff

Darwyn Allen Curtis Sellars, 31, and Jennifer Patricia Singleton, 38, are facing multiple charges

Firefighters not at fault for pickup damaged getting out of the way: courts

A Langley resident sued for $5,000 after scraping her pickup

Users renew request for indoor tennis facility in Penticton

“If Salmon Arm, with half our population, can support something like that, why can’t we?”

Letter: Solution to Kelowna’s homeless camp

If the city can afford a lake front property to make a beach bigger then they can put money into making a difference

Most Read