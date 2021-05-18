Kelowna highschool records another COVID-19 exposure

Interior Health confirmed another COVID-19 exposure event at a Central Okanagan school on May 17.

The health authority said the exposure event happened at Rutland Senior Secondary on Monday, but the individual is now self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

The Central Okanagan School District is reminding staff, students, and families that their safety is the district’s highest priority and will continue on implementing safety protocols.

The school district also reminds students and staff to stay home if they are feeling unwell or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

