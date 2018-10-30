Google Maps

Kelowna homeless shelter to remain in operation for a little longer

Inn from the Cold got an extension on its lease until Dec. 31

Kelowna’s homeless will still have a roof over their heads with Inn from the Cold, at least until Dec. 31, thanks to a second extension on the emergency shelter’s current lease.

“We’re grateful to our current landlord that we can continue to shelter some of Kelowna’s most vulnerable, although a closure date in the dead of winter is troublesome as these people will likely have nowhere else to go,” said Inn from the Cold executive director Jan Schulz.

The shelter’s lease was originally set to expire Oct. 31.

READ MORE: 45 people to be left on the streets after shelter’s closure, says nonprofit

While a portion of the citizens the Inn shelters or supports through other services will move to Kelowna’s first purpose-built modular housing Nov. 1, the Inn remains at capacity, along with other shelters in the area. Schulz notes that the supportive housing is a stepping stone from homelessness and marginalization to security, belonging and contributing as a member of the community.

“Those approved for supportive housing will pay rent but will also receive the necessary support to ensure their journey back from homelessness will be a success,” she said.

In the meantime, the Inn struggles with the challenges that come with uncertainty about the shelter’s future, including heightened anxiety amongst those being sheltered, difficulties retaining qualified staff and heavy workloads for those remaining.

“Surely, a solution can be found. I can’t imagine anyone finds palatable the alternative of more people living rough on Kelowna’s streets in winter,” says Schulz, noting that since the Mayor and many of the councillors elected were the same who oversaw Journey Home, perhaps the City can help resolve the situation before it becomes even more critical.

“Between managing the shelter short-staffed, trying to locate new space and facilitating those moving to modular housing, we are stretched pretty thin and could really use some help,” says Schulz.

The Inn seeks 2500 square feet of leasable space, warehouse or otherwise, preferably in a commercial setting outside of downtown and will employ extensive good neighbour protocols to ensure minimal impact on the surrounding community. Anyone who can help is urged to contact Schulz at jan@innfromthecoldkelowna.org.

“We are hugely grateful for any help, but ask that those emailing nasty comments about what we can do with the Kelowna citizens we shelter to please desist. The people we shelter could be your neighbours or they could be you, as the line between having a home or being without is thin and anyone can find themselves on the other side of it.”


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Watchdog praises changes made so far after B.C.’s health worker misfirings scandal
Next story
Wine blogger launches SOMM3 film in Kelowna

Just Posted

Wine blogger launches SOMM3 film in Kelowna

The premier will take place Nov. 12

Kelowna homeless shelter to remain in operation for a little longer

Inn from the Cold got an extension on its lease until Dec. 31

Killiney Beach Community Park flood recovery and update begins

The constrution will conclude Nov. 16

Kelowna driver facing impaired charges after blowing three times over the limit

Sobriety test administered after three-vehicle crash that also saw a lamp standard toppled

Interior Health offers substance abuse treatment initiative

Six-week program offered in Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and Kamloops

From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada

B.C. mayoral candidate who lost by 20,000 votes asks for recount

Ray Farmere, who received 365 votes, applies for judicial recount in Nanaimo

Around the BCHL: Salmon Arm Silverbacks enjoy home ice advantage

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening within the league and around the junior A world.

Watchdog praises changes made so far after B.C.’s health worker misfirings scandal

Ombusperson Jay Chalke gives an update on the recommendations he made following the 2012 misfirings

Evacuation order, some alerts lifted in landslide-threatened Old Fort, B.C.

Residents of more than 50 properties had been ordered to leave Oct. 7

Transgender cyclist from B.C. wins world title, backlash ensues

Victoria native Rachel McKinnon: “All the work that went into that victory, people are attributing to me being trans.’

B.C. should take ‘new approach’ to protecting endangered species: report

The province is in the works of creating first-of-its-kind laws focused on protecting the 278 at-risk species that live in B.C.

Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found dead in prison

Bulger was found unresponsive at a U.S. penitentiary in West Virginia

Headless bear carcass found by dog walkers in Qualicum Beach

Conservation officers believe animal was killed elsewhere and dumped near subdivision

Most Read