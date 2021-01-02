Kelowna included among best places to visit post-pandemic

The spotlight has been put on Kelowna as one of the best places to visit in 2021, once travel becomes safe again.

In a newly released list of places to go this year, American news agency CNN gave Kelowna a top mention.

Out of 21 countries and locations to visit, Canada was listed second, just behind Antarctica, which took the top spot. Disney Parks, Dubai, and Egypt also placed within the top five.

Canada’s great outdoors was a reason for the mention, as CNN highlighted skiing, surfing, hiking, polar-bear spotting and northern-lights sightseeing. Mountains, glaciers, waterfalls and ocean coastlines also received a mention.

The great white north was described as having, “eclectic cuisine, world-class shopping, a diverse and rich culture.”

The Okanagan was included alongside Tofino and St. John’s as options for the “laid-back” visitor.

“The laid-back visitor has a bevy of chill choices: among them Tofino, Canada’s original hippie destination; Kelowna, a picturesque lakeside wine country; and St. John’s, one of the country’s friendliest places.”

CNN also included a list of tips on how to stay safe while travelling.

As of Jan. 7, anyone heading to Canada will need to have a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight. A mandatory 14-day quarantine will still be required once they arrive.

READ MORE: Liberals say testing rules for air travellers land Jan.7, urge people to prepare

READ MORE: Penticton breweries working together to put city on the map

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus