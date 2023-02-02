Kelowna indoor rec facilities lacking, but residents willing to invest in their future

Report finds that more space is needed to accommodate sporting and special events

Several types of Kelowna’s indoor recreation facilities are at or near capacity, while others are reaching the end of their functional lives. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

There is general dissatisfaction with the availability of indoor recreation facilities in Kelowna according to a staff report going to city council.

Several types of Kelowna’s indoor recreation facilities are at or near capacity, while others are reaching the end of their

functional lives.

The physical condition assessment of certain of the city’s existing recreation facilities is “fail” or “poor,” suggesting these facilities will require significant reinvestment to ensure existing service levels can be sustained in the future.

It also finds that more space is needed to accommodate sporting and special events. The report is a result of considerable research and public consultation by staff.

Two-thirds of survey respondents support a property tax increase for developing new facilities, and more than half favour a tax increase to enhance existing facilities.

Highly used facilities that are challenged to meet existing or future demand include indoor ice arenas, aquatic centres, and

fitness/wellness centres.

“Kelowna has experienced rapid growth in recent decades; more investment will be needed to accommodate projected population growth,” the report states.

Areas most in need of investment are McKinley Landing, Glenmore/Clifton, Black Mountain, and Southeast Kelowna.

Four of the top five priority-ranked amenities are considered for the Parkinson Recreation Centre replacement (gymnasia, multi-sports courts, ice arenas, program/competitive aquatics).

The report recommends feasibility and functional planning for Memorial Arena, Capital News and H20 Centres, and Rutland Arena, and for new facilities including the Mission and Glenmore activity centres.

It also recommends the city establish a capital repair and replacement reserve fund policy for indoor recreation, and conduct regular condition assessments of all existing indoor recreation facilities.

