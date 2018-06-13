Kelowna Integrated Water project construction to begin

Work to start in mid-July in South Mission; traffic delays expected

South Mission residents will be the first beneficiaries of the Kelowna Integrated Water project.

Construction on Phase 1 of the water improvement project, which is anticipated for completion by 2021, will begin mid-July with work on Chute Lake Road, Frost Road and Gordon Drive.

“The first step in delivering clean drinking water to Southeast Kelowna residents is to extend the transmission line from the city utility into the new service area,” said Patrick Aylard, project manager with infrastructure delivery at the City of Kelowna.

“This means neighbourhoods that already have clean water will be affected by construction, but we’re taking steps to manage construction and traffic impacts safely and effectively.”

Detour routes will be signed, and where detours are not possible, single lane alternating traffic will be implemented with no more than 15-minute wait times.

“Construction in the South Mission will continue to the end of 2018,” added Aylard. “Additional areas will start later this summer on Stellar Drive and just north of the Crawford neighborhood in Southeast Kelowna.”

Residents are invited to learn more about project construction plans at an informal public information session Wednesday, June 27, 4 to 6:30 p.m., at the Regional District of Central Okanagan office, 1450 KLO Rd.

The $86 million project, partially funded by a $43.9 million grant, will see a clean drinking water system built in Southeast Kelowna, with the existing distribution system to be used for irrigation and fire protection.

Daily operations and customer service for current South East Kelowna Irrigation District (SEKID) water customers will continue from the Gulley Road SEKID office (3235 Gulley Rd., 250-861-4200).

To learn more and sign up for project e-updates, visit www.kelowna.ca/water.

