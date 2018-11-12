Kelowna General Hospital. - Image: -Image: Capital News file

Kelowna judge tosses claim over missing ring at Kelowna General Hospital

Judge says plaintiff failed to prove nurse received the $38,000 diamond ring from her

A B.C. Supreme Court judge in Kelowna has dismissed a claim filed against Interior Health over the loss of a $38,000 diamond ring at Kelowna General Hospital last year.

Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson ruled Kelowna resident Patricia Crichton did not prove her case in claiming she gave a nurse the ring from her for safekeeping.

Crichton was at the hospital at the time to receive a hip replacement in February 2017.

“I have concluded that despite the fact it was not loose on (Critchton’s) finger, the ring must either have been taken by someone other than (the nurse) or have fallen off the plaintiff’s finger and been unwittingly disposed of with either the laundry or the garbage taken from her room,” said Hinkson in his ruling.

Crichton said she gave the ring, and other jewelry, to the nurse before her surgery for safekeeping. But the court head the ring in question was not recorded on the list of contents handed over and put into an envelope.

It was also not listed on a form verifying the envelope’s contents. Those contents were recorded by the nurse, in the presence of another nurse on the ward.

The court heard the plaintiff raised the issue of the missing ring following her surgery when she received her valuables back and the list of contents. The ring was not listed. Critchton had signed the list but testified she does not remember the nurse reading her the list and she did not read it because she did not have her glasses on.

A search for the ring failed to find it.

After Critchton was released from hospital, she reported the loss police and offered a $1,000 reward for the ring’s return. She also asked local pawn shops operators to keep an eye out for it.

In his reasons for judgment, Hinkson said not all instructions from Interior Health as to the handling of patients valuables were strictly followed with respect to the case. He cited one example of the plaintiff not being asked to sign a waiver for any valuables turned over. But he added, that was not one of the factors upon which the plaintiff’s claim was made.

He said lawyers for both sides agreed the only way the claim could succeed was if it was proven the nurse received the ring from the plaintiff.

Because that was not proven, he dismissed the claim.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna council passes two motions in first meeting after inauguration
Next story
Feds’ appeal of solitary confinement decision in B.C. to be heard

Just Posted

Have you seen Cassy Miller?

Friends and family are looking for information about the Kelowna woman

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

In One Night promises to delve into broken relationships

The New Vintage Theatre play will run late November in Kelowna

Recognition for Mazu website founder Janice Taylor

Kelowna woman awarded alumni of distinction honour by Campion College

Kelowna child care centre selected to deliver low-cost universal child care

Kelowna’s Little Scholars program has qualified

Find me my furever home

Noodle is available for adoption from the Kelowna BC SPCA

VIDEO: Newcomer kids see first Canadian snowfall

Children arrived in Canada with their mother and two siblings last week from Eritrea

Calgary 2026 leader expects close vote in Winter Games plebiscite

Residents to choose in a non-binding vote on Tuesday whether they want city to bid on 2026 Olympics

Kelowna judge tosses claim over missing ring at Kelowna General Hospital

Judge says plaintiff failed to prove nurse received the $38,000 diamond ring from her

Feds dropped ball with WWI anniversary tributes: historians

Wrote one historian: ‘Other than the Vimy Ridge celebration … I think they have done a very bad job’

Sides ‘far apart’ in Canada Post talks despite mediation, says union

The lack of a breakthrough means rotating strikes will resume Tuesday

Feds’ appeal of solitary confinement decision in B.C. to be heard

Judge ruled in January that indefinite such confinement is unconstitutional, causes permanent harm

B.C. health care payroll tax approved, takes effect Jan. 1

Employers calculating cost, including property taxes increases

Mother of missing Shuswap woman holds out hope she’ll be found

Nicole Bell’s mom urges public to report any information that might help

Most Read