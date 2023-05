Kelowna reached 32.1 C on Monday, May 15

Kelowna and some surrounding cities broke temperature records on Monday, May 15.

With the heat wave going on, many cities around the province have been breaking records every day for the last few days. On Monday, Kelowna, Kamloops, Merritt and Lytton all broke heat records for that calendar day.

• Kelowna – 32.1 C (previous record: 31.3 C in 2018)

• Kamloops – 32.2 C (previous record: 31.1 C in 1924)

• Merritt – 32.9 C (previous record: 32 C in 2006)

• Lytton – 36.5 C (previous 33.9 C in 1949).

