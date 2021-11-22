File photo of Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA questions Interior Health capacity restrictions

Norm Letnick asks what warrants capacity limits and at what point could they be eased

A local leader is questioning B.C.’s health restrictions which have left tighter limits in the Interior Health region.

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick is seeking clarification on capacity restrictions that apply to indoor sporting events, concerts, theatre, movie theatres, dance and symphony events.

“What is the rationale for capacity rules being more restrictive in the Interior Health Authority compared to those in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island regions?” Letnick said in a Nov. 15 letter to Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Groups in the arts, sports teams (including BCHL) and other organizations have “been desperately trying to survive as they adjust to changing capacity rules,” Letnick said.

“What will trigger a change to the capacity rules in the IHA region such that they align with those in the other above-mentioned regions, and when?”

Letnick applauds British Columbians, businesses and organizations that have shown “incredible resilience, and a willingness to follow public health orders that have been ever changing as the situation has evolved.”

But now he wants answers.

READ MORE: B.C. sees 497 new cases of COVID-19

READ MORE: Regional COVID-19 restrictions ‘extremely concerning’ for businesses: Vernon chamber

