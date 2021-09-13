Kelowna-Lake Country MLA to lead Terry Fox run as organizer

Virtual event set to surpass the $1M mark this year in Kelowna

Terry Fox ran an average of 42 km a day for 143 days during the Marathon of Hope in 1980. (terryfox.org)

The annual Terry Fox Run will take place virtually Sunday, Sept. 19, and Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick has taken on the lead volunteer role as Run Organizer.

“Terry had to stop his Marathon of Hope 41 years ago when his cancer returned,” older brother Fred Fox said. “He asked Canadians to keep on fundraising for cancer research without him so that his dream of finding a cure would one day be realized — and that is exactly what we need to do now.”

The run in Kelowna will celebrate its 36th year in the community by surpassing the $1-million mark for funds raised.

“The Terry Fox Run has been with us in Kelowna since 1985,” B.C. and Yukon community development director Donna White said. “An extraordinary $990,788 has been raised at the Kelowna run for innovative and progressive cancer research.”

As one of 700 runs planned across Canada, participants are asked to log on to terryfox.org, register and run, wheel or walk Sept. 19 to share in One Day, Your Way in honour of Terry Fox while raising funds for cancer research.

“It’s important to us that our amazing volunteers and donors feel supported and connected during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said executive director of the Terry Fox Foundation, Michael Mazza.

This year, new technology, such as a mobile fundraising app, personalized QR codes, text-to-donate and tap-to-donate options, have been added to streamline donations.

“We are making it as easy as possible to participate in this year’s Terry Fox Run or to sponsor one of the thousands of individuals and teams taking part.”

To volunteer, receive additional information or a T-shirt please contact: nletnick@gmail.com

