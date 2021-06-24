Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray

Kelowna-Lake Country MP votes against ban on conversion therapy over wording of legislation

Tracy Gray is one of 63 MP across Canada to vote against Bill C-6

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray said she has been a long-time LGBTQ2+ ally even after voting against banning conversion therapy in Canada.

The Conservative MP is defending her decision, saying she believes conversion therapy is wrong and should be banned in Canada. However, she said she voted against Bill C-6 as it needed improved wording.

“Many witnesses felt Bill C-6 needed improvements to its wording, including the definition and rights of parents and advisors to have conversations,” she said in a statement.

Bill C-6 would amend the Criminal Code to prohibit conversion therapy, a set of treatment or services designed to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. The goal of conversion therapy is to “reduce non-heterosexual sexual attraction or sexual behaviour”, according to the Department of Justice.

Gray and other Conservatives are now saying that the wording of Bill C-6 makes it appear as if having a conversation between parents and their children about sexuality is illegal.

“I always take a thoughtful and pragmatic approach to decisions and simply without this legislation being better, I did not vote to send it to the next stage in the parliamentary process.”

In all, Gray is one of 63 MPs to have voted against the bill, which has now moved on to the Senate for ratification. Currently, the bill is in its second reading in the Senate.

READ MORE: Dangerous heat wave warning issued for B.C. Interior

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Reckless acts and omissions’ by Iran caused deadly Flight 752 crash: report
Next story
Defence minister under fire for hiring assistant with past inappropriate relationship

Just Posted

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Interior Health mobile vaccination clinic makes a stop in Kelowna

Lorence Williams is charged with second-degree murder. (Contributed)
B.C. Police watchdog investigating Kelowna murder

Meet me on Bernard aerial view (City of Kelowna website/Contributed).
Kelowna’s Meet me on Bernard event kicks off on Canada Day

Chicks with Sticks is back with their annual golf tournament to help raise funds for Foundry Kelowna. (Chicks with Sticks/Facebook)
5th annual charity golf tournament to raise funds for Foundry Kelowna