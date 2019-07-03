Canadian Reservists will see an approximate 7.8 per cent increase in their pay starting in August. (Supplied)

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr welcomes 7.8% pay raise for Reservists

Kelowna-Lake Country MP says it’s important to recognize Reserve Force fully

Beginning this August, Canadian reservists will receive additional compensation for their service, and Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr says he welcomes the news.

The Reserve Force will see around a 7.8 per cent increase as the same base pay the Regular Force receives will be applied and Military Factor elements including personal limitation and liability, overtime and acting for supervisors will be added.

READ MORE: Summer market guide: 4 markets you can’t miss

“It is essential that we recognize our Reserve Force, fully enabling a strong and secure nation,” Fuhr said. “By fairly compensating them, we are acknowledging how important their service is to the success of the Canadian Armed Forces, our communities and our country.”

The restructuring of payment is part of the federal government’s overall commitment outlined in the defence policy; Strong, Secure, Engaged.

Now, once the pay raise is in effect, a first-year corporal will see their daily pay increase from $140 to $153. Meanwhile, basic pay for lieutenant “A” will bump from $147 to $161.

READ MORE: Trans Mountain bid could be ready next week, Indigenous group says

This ensures compensation is aligned with men and women serving the regular armed forces, where the demands of service are similar.

The Government of Canada is also increasing the Reserve Force by 1,500 members.

“Whether it’s fighting local fires and floods or carrying out peacekeeping missions around the world, our reservists add big value to the fight,” Fuhr said.

Reservists come from all corners of our community, including students, civil servants, labourers, business people, academics and former members of the regular forces.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gangster Jarrod Bacon denied parole after prison conflict
Next story
Vancouver police officer charged after on-duty car crash that injured pedestrians

Just Posted

UPDATE: Footage of car up in flames at Kelowna intersection, driver uninjured

The car fire was quickly put out but emergency services remain on scene

RCMP search for missing Kelowna man

Jason Nathanial Crossley was last heard from in mid-May and was reported missing on June 9

New Okanagan highway maintenance contractor fails to meet sweeping targets

Acciona failed to meet targets for several reasons, including not having full equipment fleet

Lake Country RCMP seek to ID family in photos found in recovered items

Pile of children’s things, clothing, books and photo CDs believed to be dumped from stolen car

Kelowna real estate market seasonally on-trend heading into summer

“Despite muted demand and growing housing inventory, prices continued to remain buoyed,” said OMREB

In photos and video: Lumberjacks get chopping at Shuswap competition

Wood chips flew as chainsaws roared at the Professional Loggers Competition held… Continue reading

High gas prices: Most suppliers won’t release profit margin details for B.C. inquiry

Premier John Horgan ordered probe as price of gas climbed above $1.70 a litre in mid-May

Government allows contaminated soil to remain at B.C.’s Shawnigan Lake

Community members now left to indefinitely monitor the site

Vancouver Island father acquitted in baby girl’s death

Warren Baader not guilty of manslaughter in 2016 death of daughter, Molly, in Port Alberni court

Event paired wines and steam train in Summerland

Grand Sommelier Express was organized by Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive

Graffiti on Greater Victoria trail sends pointed message to cyclists

Photos shared to Facebook spark cyclist, motorist debate

BC Ferries union launches anti-abuse campaign, says it’s ‘not a part of the job’

Union says 82 per cent of workers have been abused

Chinese-sponsored reception at annual B.C. mayors’ convention under scrutiny

Port Coquitlam, Delta mayors opposed in light of recent events

North Okanagan RCMP respond to 240 calls over long weekend

Police say weekend went successful with little to no major issues

Most Read