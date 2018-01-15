Monday January 15 is considered Blue Monday, a day when depression can be at its worst. - Image: Pixabay

Kelowna, Lake Country services tackle Blue Monday

Considered the most depressing day of the year, the YMCA says there are services to help

Today is Blue Monday—considered the most depressing time of the year for many— with shorter days, fading holiday memories, gloomy weather and the return back to work and responsibility.

The Kelowna YMCA says it is important to be able to recognize the effects this time of year has on mental health and ask for assistance if you feel it is more than just temporary blues.

With ongoing supports available through the Canadian Mental Health Association and with the addition of Foundry Kelowna, there are several opportunities to seek help. And now, in addition to these, the YMCA of Okanagan has announced it’s partnership with the YMCA of British Columbia’s Y Mind initiative—bringing a new mental health program for young adults to the Okanagan community.

With $3 million in funding support provided by the Government of British Columbia, the YMCA Mindfulness Group program, as a part of the Y Mind initiative, will expand to five regions across the province, providing young adults tools and coping mechanisms to manage stress, worries and anxiety.

“Y Mind will give young adults the tools to be able to cope with the stressors that are going on in life right now,” explained Y Mind Manager, Jan Locke. “So many individuals today feel the environment and world they live in creates anxiety and it can be extremely overwhelming. This program will help to take away the isolation and debilitation of anxiety.”

Mindfulness groups, led by trained mental health professionals, are open to young people between 18 and 30-years-old who are experiencing mild to moderate anxiety. There is no cost to participate and referrals are not required. Each young person also receives a complimentary health and fitness membership to their local YMCA for the duration of the program.

One hundred per cent of participants surveyed say their quality of life improved after participating in a YMCA Mindfulness program.

With sessions throughout 2018 occurring at the Kelowna Family YMCA and Foundry Kelowna, the YMCA of Okanagan and participating partners intend to ensure this offering is easily accessible to young people in our community.

If you or someone you know is interested, the Y is offering an information session on Jan.17 for their upcoming session starting Jan. 31, 2018. To register please contact Jan at 250-317-7980 or YMind@ymcaokanagan.ca or learn more at ymcaokanagan.ca/YMind.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Fog warning for Okanagan Connector, Coq reopens
Next story
Your Jan. 15 Morning Brief

Just Posted

Kelowna fire crews battle barn blaze

Two fire departments are on the scene of a morning fire near Rittich Road in Kelowna

Scouts Canada youths take flight over Kelowna

Jonah Cooke and Chloe Baker win Scout Popcorn contest to earn ride with Valhalla Helicopters

Kelowna, Lake Country services tackle Blue Monday

Considered the most depressing day of the year, the YMCA says there are services to help

UPDATE: Fog warning for Okanagan Connector, Coq reopens

It is a messy morning on area highways as a dense fog warning is in effect and an accident shuts the Coquihalla southbound

Guitar aficionado Gord Grdina in Kelowna

Experimental music series brings power jazz trio to Kelowna

Your Jan. 15 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Okanagan Rockets sweep Chiefs, unbeaten in 7

Kelowna-based midget team outscores North East Chiefs 16-5 in BCMML Showcase action

Falkland break and enter turns violent

Man shot in leg after catching unknown people in Falkland residence

Hawaii missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

A push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii and sent residents into a full-blown panic was a mistake

Letter: Will someone take council off the ether

Kelowna letter-writer says city council should have known what it was getting with Central Green

Sears Canada closes its final stores

The long-time staple of Canada’s retail landscape declared bankruptcy last year

‘Mega trends’ set to alter economy, society, security

A top-secret document by Canada’s spy agency explores the so-called “mega trends” on its radar

Chronic pain patients need options beyond opioids: B.C. advocate

People who live with chronic pain need options beyond prescription opioids, and it’s up to the BC government to provide more services

East coast begins massive cleanup after downpours knock out roads, power

Heavy rain flooded the area on Saturday floating large ice onto the road and dropping temperatures then froze the water overnight into Sunday morning.

Most Read